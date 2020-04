BRIEF-Concepta Agrees To Outsource Manufacturing For Mylotus

April 14 (Reuters) - Concepta PLC:

* CONCEPTA SAYS HAS AGREED TO OUTSOURCE MANUFACTURING FOR MYLOTUS

* CONCEPTA PLC SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH ABINGDON HEALTH LTD TO ACQUIRE CONCEPTA’S LATERAL FLOW TEST MANUFACTURING SITE IN DONCASTER

* CONCEPTA -CO WILL ASSIGN LEASES ON FACILITY AND MACHINERY, TRANSFER STAFF, AND WILL SELL RESIDUAL MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT TO ABINGDON HEALTH

* CONCEPTA PLC SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT CONCEPTA WILL RECEIVE A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY £0.3M.