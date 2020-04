BRIEF-Concert Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans For Ctp-543 Phase 3 Trials In Alopecia Areata

April 1 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PLANS FOR CTP-543 PHASE 3 TRIALS IN ALOPECIA AREATA

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANNED PHASE 3 PROGRAM FOR CTP-543 WILL INCLUDE TWO RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS IN ADULTS

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INTENT IS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 PROGRAM IN Q4 OF 2020, PENDING COVID-19.