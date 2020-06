June 12 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS RELEASES ADDITIONAL DATA FROM PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CTP-543 IN ALOPECIA AREATA

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CTP-543 EXPECTED TO ADVANCE INTO PHASE 3 EVALUATION IN Q4 OF 2020

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANALYSES SHOW STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES FROM PLACEBO FOR 8 MG AND 12 MG TWICE-DAILY COHORTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: