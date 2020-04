April 30 (Reuters) - Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONCERT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON CLINICAL PROGRAMS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.70

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.78 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CONTINUING TO MOVE FORWARD DEVELOPMENT OF OUR TWO CLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATES