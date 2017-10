Sept 13 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources announces proposed offering of senior unsecured notes

* Concho Resources Inc - ‍intends to publicly offer two new series of its senior unsecured notes, one of which will mature in 2027 and other in 2047​

* Concho Resources - ‍ intends to use proceeds, among others, to fund purchase of its 5.5% senior notes due 2022, 5.5% senior notes due 2023​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: