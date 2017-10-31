BRIEF-Concho Resources posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.45

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc

* Concho Resources Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 loss per share $0.77

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects production to average approximately 200 mboepd to 204 mboepd, with a 62 pct oil mix, in the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Concho Resources Inc - ‍crude oil production for Q3 of 2017 totaled 119.6 thousand barrels per day (mbopd), an increase of approximately 31 pct from Q3 of 2016​

* Concho Resources - for Q4, co expects oil & natural gas production expense to be at high end of the guidance range of $5.50 per boe to $6.00 per boe‍​

* Production for Q3 averaged 193.2 thousand boe per day (mboepd), an increase of about 26 pct from the third quarter of 2016‍​

* Qtrly total operating revenues $627 million versus $430 million