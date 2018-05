BRIEF-Concho Resources Q1 Earnings Per Share $5.58

Concho Resources Inc:

* . REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.78 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISED FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GROWTH OUTLOOK TO A RANGE OF 18% - 20% AND MAINTAINED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

* QTRLY PRODUCTION WAS 21 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT , UP 26 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* SEES SECOND-QUARTER 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 226 MBOEPD TO 230 MBOEPD