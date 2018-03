March 26 (Reuters) - Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd :

* CONCORD MEDICAL TO OBTAIN AN INDEPENDENT IMAGING DIAGNOSTIC LICENSE

* CONCORD MEDICAL SERVICES - ‍SHANGHAI CONCORD MEDICAL IMAGING DIAGNOSTIC CENTER, FIRST INDEPENDENT IMAGING DIAGNOSTIC CENTER OF CO, OBTAINED THE LICENSE​

* ‍IMAGING CENTER IS EXPECTED TO OFFICIALLY OPEN BEFORE END OF 2018​