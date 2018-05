BRIEF-Concordia International Appoints Graeme Duncan As Interim CEO

May 2 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp:

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP. EXECUTES SUPPORT AGREEMENT AND OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER IN CONNECTION WITH ITS RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION, AND ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP - DUNCAN WILL SUCCEED CONCORDIA’S CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ALLAN OBERMAN, WHO IS LEAVING COMPANY

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL CORP - ANNOUNCES GRAEME DUNCAN’S APPOINTMENT AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL - PROPOSED RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION WOULD RAISE NEW EQUITY CAPITAL OF $586.5 MILLION

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL-INTENDS TO CONTINUE OPERATING ITS BUSINESS AND SATISFYING ITS OBLIGATIONS IN ORDINARY COURSE DURING RECAPITALIZATION TRANSACTION

* CONCORDIA INTERNATIONAL - HAD ABOUT US$343.8 MILLION OF CASH ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, BELIEVES HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY IN NEAR TERM TO OPERATE BUSINESS