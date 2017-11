Nov 21 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp -

* ‍COMMENTS ON CMA STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS RELATED TO LIOTHYRONINE; SAYS “DO NOT BELIEVE THAT COMPETITION LAW HAS BEEN INFRINGED​”

* ‍WILL REVIEW CMA'S PRELIMINARY POSITION; CONTINUE TO WORK CO-OPERATIVELY WITH CMA AS IT PROCEEDS WITH ITS INVESTIGATION.​