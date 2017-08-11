FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Concordia International Corp announces Q2 revenue $160.8 million
August 11, 2017 / 11:12 AM

BRIEF-Concordia International Corp announces Q2 revenue $160.8 million

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International Corp. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $160.8 million versus $231.7 million

* International segment revenue of $115.3 million for three months ended June 30, 2017 decreased by $36.1 million

* Qtrly loss per share $19.78‍​

* Concordia International - Net loss from operations of $1.01 billion, primarily due to $987.1 million of impairments recorded on goodwill, product rights in quarter

* As of June 30, 2017, company had cash of $301.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

