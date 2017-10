BRIEF-Concordia International - ‍decided to use a 30-day grace period to defer payment of about $26 million

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Concordia International - ‍decided to use a 30-day grace period to defer payment of about $26 million of interest due oct 16 on its $735 million unsecured notes​

* Concordia International Corp - ‍deferral of interest payment does not result in an event of default until expiry of 30-day grace period​

* Concordia International Corp - ‍decision to delay interest payment follows its previous efforts to explore potential transactional alternatives​