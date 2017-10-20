BRIEF-Concordia International seeks to realign capital structure under CBCA

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp. takes next step to realign its capital structure by commencing proceedings under the Canada Business Corporations Act

* Seeking to reduce its existing secured and unsecured debt obligations by more than $2 billion​

* Intends to continue operating its business as usual during CBCA proceedings​

* Company had approximately $340 million of cash on hand as of September 30, 2017​

* Some ‍payments owed to unsecured lenders will not be paid as scheduled & are expected to be addressed as part of recapitalization

* Proposed recapitalization transaction may result in dilution of outstanding common shares of company​

* Under CBCA process, Concordia's management will continue to lead day-to-day operations​