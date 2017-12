Dec 13 (Reuters) - Concurrent Computer Corp:

* CONCURRENT STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL TO SELL CONTENT DELIVERY & STORAGE BUSINESS TO VECIMA NETWORKS

