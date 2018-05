May 4 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions, manager of Italian bank rescue fund Atlante II Quaestio, and Banca Monte dei Paschi (BMPS) in a joint statement:

* CONDITIONS PRECEDENT FOR ACQUISITION OF BMPS’ NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM HAVE BEEN FULFILLED BY THE SPECIAL-PURPOSE ENTITY SET UP BY CERVED AND QUAESTIO

* PREPARATORY ACTIVITIES ARE UNDERWAY TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION BY END OF MAY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)