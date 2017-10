Oct 31 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces contract to sell non-core legacy hotel

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍net proceeds from anticipated sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company’s $150 million secured credit facility​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍one of its legacy hotels, 71-room Comfort Inn & Suites Warsaw, now under contract to sell for $4.7 million