BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust reports Q2 adj FFO per share $0.24

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue $14.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $14.2 million

* In quarter, ‍increased secured credit facility to $150 million​

* Qtrly ‍REVPAR for 11 hotels considered new investment platform hotels increased by 4.4 pct to $102.09 versus $97.74 for same period in 2016​

* ‍FFO for three months ended June 30, 2017 increased to $2.6 million as compared to $0.9 million for same period prior year​