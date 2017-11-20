FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust signs contract to sell non-core legacy hotel
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 2:17 PM / in 6 minutes

BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust signs contract to sell non-core legacy hotel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Condor Hospitality Trust Inc:

* Condor Hospitality Trust announces contract to sell non-core legacy hotel

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍ one of its legacy hotels is now under contract to sell for $7.8 million and is expected to close in early 2018​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍net proceeds from anticipated sale will be applied to outstanding debt on company’s $150 million secured credit facility​

* Condor Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍objective is to have fourth asset that is currently being marketed for sale under contract by year-end 2017​

* Condor Hospitality Trust- ‍upon completing sale of 7 planned dispositions for 2017, co would accelerate sale of 4 additional legacy hotel dispositions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.