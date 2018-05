May 14 (Reuters) - Condor Petroleum Inc:

* CONDOR ANNOUNCES 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* QTRLY AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 1,395 BOEPD, REPRESENTING A 234% INCREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017

* REALIZED CRUDE OIL AND NATURAL GAS SALES OF $5.0 MILLION IN QUARTER, REPRESENTING A 423% INCREASE FROM Q1 OF 2017.

* QTRLY TOTAL SALES VOLUME 117,646 BOE VERSUS 31,844 BOE

* RECORDED QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.8 MILLION VERSUS $59.9 MILLION