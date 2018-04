April 25 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc:

* CONDUENT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL OFF-STREET PARKING BUSINESS

* CONDUENT - TO SELL ITS OFF-STREET PARKING BUSINESS, INCLUDING CONDUENT MULTIPARK SYSTEM IN FRANCE & U.K., U.S. AIRPORT PARKING BUSINESS, TO ANDERA PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)