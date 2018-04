BRIEF-Conduent Plans To Divest Up To $500 Mln In 2018 Revenue Associated With Non-Core Assets Across Company

April 30 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - CONDUENT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-CORE CONSULTING AND ACTUARIAL SEGMENT OF HUMAN RESOURCE SERVICES BUSINESS

* CONDUENT INC - PLAN TO DIVEST UP TO $500 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 2018 ASSOCIATED WITH NON-CORE ASSETS ACROSS COMPANY.

* CONDUENT INC - CONDUENT WILL RETAIN CERTAIN ASSETS IN LINE WITH ITS CORE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM BUSINESS

* CONDUENT INC - DEAL ALSO INCLUDES HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTING AND OUTSOURCING BUSINESSES LOCATED IN CANADA AND U.K.