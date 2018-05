BRIEF-Conduent Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.22 From Continuing Operations

May 9 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc:

* CONDUENT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; STRONG OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE LED BY COMMERCIAL SEGMENT; EXECUTING ON PORTFOLIO STRATEGY WITH IMPROVEMENT IN CORE BUSINESS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.26 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.42 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.42 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HEADCOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY 85,000 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH APPROXIMATELY 90,000 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017.

* CONDUENT - SEES 2018 REVENUE $5,440 MILLION - $5,640 MILLION

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $672 MILLION - $698 MILLION

* CONDUENT - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW 25% - 35% OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE (TCV) SIGNINGS OF $1,428 MILLION FOR QUARTER WERE UP 53% COMPARED WITH Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: