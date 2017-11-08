FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conduent reports Q3 ‍adjusted EPS $0.22​
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Conduent reports Q3 ‍adjusted EPS $0.22​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc

* Conduent Inc qtrly ‍adjusted EPS $0.22​

* Conduent Inc qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.09​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conduent Inc - ‍Q3 2017 revenues were $1,480 million, down 7% compared to Q3 2016​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conduent Inc sees ‍ FY 2017 free cash flow 20 percent - 30 percent of adjusted EBITDA​

* Conduent Inc - ‍ Targeting an additional $250 million to $500 million of revenue for potential divestiture in near term​

* Conduent Inc sees ‍ FY 2017 revenue on a constant currency basis down 4.5 percent - 6.5 percent​

* Conduent Inc - ‍ Now expecting restructuring costs of $90 million - $95 million for full year 2017​

* Conduent Inc - ‍Headcount of approximately 90,000 as of September 30, 2017 compared with approximately 96,000 as of December 31, 2016 Further company coverage:

