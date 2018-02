BRIEF-Conduent Reports Q4 EPS From Cont Ops $0.98

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Conduent Inc:

* CONDUENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FY 2017 RESULTS; IN-LINE REVENUE AND STRONG PERFORMANCE ON ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW; FY 2018 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMS LONG-TERM GOALS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1.4 PERCENT TO $1.493 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $1.49 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 8-12 PERCENT

* SEES FY2018 REVENUE ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS DOWN 3 PERCENT TO FLAT

* CONDUENT - HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 90,000 AS OF DEC. 31, 2017 VERSUS ABOUT 96,000 AS OF DEC. 31, 2016

* CONDUENT - TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE SIGNINGS OF $1,730 MILLION FOR QUARTER WERE UP 4 PERCENT

* CONDUENT Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.98