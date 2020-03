March 31 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* JSE: CND - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED REVIEWED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 24.1% TO R1.115 BILLION

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE 42.4 CENTS