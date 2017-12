Dec 11 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - 46 448 888 RIGHTS OFFER SHARES (BEING 26.54% OF 350 MILLION RAND RIGHTS OFFER SHARES) WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - BALANCE OF RIGHTS OFFER SHARES, NOT SUBSCRIBED FOR BY SHAREHOLDERS, HAS BEEN TAKEN UP BY SUBSCRIBER, RISKOWITZ VALUE FUND LP