Sept 26 (Reuters) - CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD:

* ‍SEES FY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IS 17.8 CENTS -16.8 CENTS, VERSUS RESTATED HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 5.7 CENTS FOR YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2016​

* ‍SEES FY LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN 35.9 CENTS - 33.8 CENTS, NAV PER SHARE BETWEEN 174.9 CENTS AND 177.1 CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: