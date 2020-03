March 26 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* TRADING STATEMENT

* HY HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED BE BETWEEN 42.1 CENTS AND 42.7 CENTS

* HY LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 43.5 CENTS AND 44.1 CENTS

* HY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 61.4 CENTS AND 62.0 CENTS