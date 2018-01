Jan 31 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* CONDUIT CAPITAL - FOR SIX MONTHS TO DEC, EPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF AT LEAST 100% COMPARED TO LOSS PER SHARE OF 10.4 CENTS YEAR AGO​

* CONDUIT CAPITAL - FOR SIX MONTHS TO DEC, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF AT LEAST 100% COMPARED TO HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 8.9 YEAR AGO​