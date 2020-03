BRIEF-Conduit Capital To Merge With Legal Shield Holdings

March 27 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd:

* JSE: CND - PRESS RELEASE - CONDUIT CAPITAL TO MERGE WITH LEGAL SHIELD HOLDINGS

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - IS ACQUIRING LSH FOR R10.4 BILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF NEW SHARES IN CONDUIT.

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - CONDUIT SHAREHOLDERS ARE EXPECTED TO RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY R1.7 BILLION IN VALUE THROUGH THIS TRANSACTION.

* CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD - MERGED CONDUIT AND LSH BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO HAVE ASSETS IN EXCESS OF R7.5 BILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: