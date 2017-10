Oct 20 (Reuters) - Conduit Capital Ltd

* BLOCK TRADE - CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD: ‍INTENDS TO RAISE R350 MILLION BY WAY OF A FULLY INSURED RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS OFFER​

* BLOCK TRADE - CONDUIT CAPITAL LTD: ‍WILL OFFER A TOTAL OF 175 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 200 CENTS PER RIGHTS OFFER SHARE​