July 24 (Reuters) - Cone Midstream Partners Lp

* CONE Midstream Partners Lp - general partner announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.2922 per unit with respect to Q2 of 2017

* CONE Midstream Partners Lp - distribution, equates to an annual rate of $1.1688 per unit, represents an increase of 3.6 percent over prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: