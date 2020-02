BRIEF-Confidence Intelligence Says Operation Of Shenzhen Production Plant Suspended

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Confidence Intelligence Holdings Ltd :

* SUSPENSION WILL LEAD TO REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF PRODUCTION DAYS AND LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* PRODUCTION PLANT IN SHENZHEN SUSPENDED

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS MAY ADVERSELY AFFECTED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* OPERATION OF GROUP’S PRODUCTION PLANT IN SHENZHEN SUSPENDED AS PART OF COUNTERMEASURES TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS

* WILL LIAISE WITH ITS CUSTOMERS TO ADJUST DELIVERY SCHEDULE TO MINIMISE ANY NEGATIVE ECONOMIC IMPACT ON BOTH SIDES