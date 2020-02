BRIEF-Confidence Intelligence Says Shenzhen Production Plant To Gradually Resume Operation From 20 Feb Onwards

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Confidence Intelligence Holdings Ltd :

* SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT WILL GRADUALLY RESUME ITS OPERATION STARTING FROM 20 FEB ONWARDS

* CERTAIN WORKERS IN AFFECTED PROVINCES AND MUNICIPALITIES UNABLE TO RETURN TO SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT

* EXPECTS TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT AFTER RESUMPTION OF OPERATION

* RECEIVED OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY ON FEB 19 APPROVING OPERATIONS RESUMPTION OF SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT

* EXPECTED THAT SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN REACHING ITS ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* TEMPORARY LOWER PRODUCTION LEVEL LIKELY TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S SHORT TERM FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EXPECTED THAT SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN REACHING ITS ORIGINAL PRODUCTION SCHEDULE

* EXPECTED THERE WILL BE LATE DELIVERY OF PRODUCTS IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* EXPECT TEMPORARY DROP IN PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF SHENZHEN PRODUCTION PLANT SHORTLY AFTER RESUMPTION OF OPERATION

* GROUP HAS EXPERIENCED DELAY IN SUPPLY OF RAW MATERIALS FROM ITS SUPPLIERS

* UPDATES ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN RELATION TO RECENT OUTBREAK OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: