March 26 (Reuters) - Confinvest FL SpA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 27.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.06 PER SHARE

* COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES IN E-COMMERCE AND LOGISTIC AND ADMINISTRATIVE MODALITIES CONTINUE TO OPERATE