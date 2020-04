April 23 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* CONFORMIS ANNOUNCES RETURN TO WORK OF FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES

* CONFORMIS - ACCELERATED PLAN TO RETURN TO FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT VAST MAJORITY OF THOSE EMPLOYEES DUE TO LOAN MADE AVAILABLE TO CO UNDER “PPP LOAN”

* COMPANY EXPECTS MOST OF FURLOUGHED EMPLOYEES TO RETURN TO ACTIVE EMPLOYMENT AS EARLY AS APRIL 27, 2020