BRIEF-Conformis Inc acquires machining and polishing assets from Broad Peak

1 Min Read
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:
* Conformis inc - purchase price for machining and polishing assets is approximately $6.5 million
* Conformis acquires machining and polishing assets from Broad Peak Manufacturing
* Conformis inc - purchase price consisting of $5.75 million in cash and approximately $0.75 million in common stock
* Says under terms of agreement, Conformis will lease manufacturing facility in Wallingford, CT
* Conformis - will lease manufacturing facility in Wallingford, CT, and about twenty Broad Peak Machining and polishing personnel will join co's team
* Says about twenty Broad Peak Machining and polishing personnel will join Conformis Team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: