March 17 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* CONFORMIS INC - ON MARCH 13, FDA NOTIFIED CO THAT FDA CLEARED ALLOWING COMPANY TO USE NEW ONSITE STERILIZER

* CONFORMIS - CO PLANS TO BRING NEW UNIT INTO SERVICE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 31, 2020 AND BEGIN PROCESSING DIFFERENT PRODUCT GROUPS OVER A PERIOD OF TIME Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ITIjze Further company coverage: