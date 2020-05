May 28 (Reuters) - Conformis Inc:

* CONFORMIS - ZIMMER IS REQUIRED TO PAY CONFORMIS $3.5 MILLION WITHIN 30 DAYS

* CONFORMIS - ZIMMER TO PAY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS ON SPECIFIED DATES THROUGH JAN 15, 2021, OF $9.6 MILLION

* CONFORMIS - NO PAYMENT IS DUE FROM CONFORMIS TO ZIMMER

* CONFORMIS - GIVEN ZIMMER NON-EXCLUSIVE, LICENSE TO CERTAIN PATENTS FOR EXPLOITATION OF IMPLANTS, PATIENT-SPECIFIC INSTRUMENTS FOR KNEE REPLACEMENT