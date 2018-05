May 9 (Reuters) - Conifer Holdings Inc:

* CONIFER HOLDINGS REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED COMBINED RATIO

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS $23.7 MILLION VERSUS $26.5 MILLION

* QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS $19.8 MILLION VERSUS $22.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS $23.8 MILLION VERSUS $24.1 MILLION