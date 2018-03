Feb 28 (Reuters) - Conifer Holdings Inc:

* CONIFER HOLDINGS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS HIGHLIGHTED BY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED COMBINED RATIO

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS DECREASED 0.2% IN Q4 OF 2017 TO $31.2 MILLION, COMPARED TO $31.3 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍NET EARNED PREMIUMS INCREASED 4.0% TO $25.4 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $24.5 MILLION FOR PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* ‍ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE OF $0.02​