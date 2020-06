June 22 (Reuters) - Conifer Holdings Inc:

* CONIFER HOLDINGS - ON JUNE 19 RENEWED SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK

* CONIFER HOLDINGS - RENEWAL EXTENDS EXPIRATION OF SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY TO JUNE 18, 2021

* CONIFER HOLDINGS - NO MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS WERE MADE TO SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY