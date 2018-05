May 15 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc:

* CONIFEX ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* REVENUES OF $130.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 REFLECTED AN INCREASE OF 30% OVER Q1 OF 2017

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10