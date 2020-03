March 20 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp:

* CONMED CORP - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED Q1 AND FULL-YEAR 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* CONMED - ANTICIPATES THAT IT MAY EXPERIENCE MATERIAL DISRUPTION TO ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q1 AND FY 2020 AS A RESULT OF ONGOING SPREAD OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/3a5D2QN Further company coverage: