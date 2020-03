March 16 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp:

* CONMED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD LEADERSHIP

* CONMED CORP - MARK TRYNISKI TO STAND FOR REELECTION AS DIRECTOR BUT WILL NOT STAND FOR REAPPOINTMENT AS CHAIR

* CONMED CORP - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER CURT R. HARTMAN TO SUCCEED MARK TRYNISKI AS CHAIR

* CONMED CORP - MARTHA GOLDBERG ARONSON SELECTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR