BRIEF-Conmed Corporation Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.37

April 25 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp:

* CONMED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q1 SALES $202.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $196.4 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.53

* RAISES FULL-YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN RANGE OF 4.5% TO 5.5%

* POSITIVE IMPACT TO 2018 SALES FROM FOREIGN EXCHANGE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 100 AND 150 BASIS POINTS