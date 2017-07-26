FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 days
BRIEF-Conmed Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.22
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options as top aides feud
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Politics
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
World
U.S. veteran returns flag to family of fallen Japanese soldier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:16 PM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Conmed Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.22

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp

* Conmed Corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 sales $197.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $194.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conmed Corp - company now expects 2017 constant currency sales growth in range of 2% to 3%

* Conmed Corp - company continues to expect FY 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $1.95 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.