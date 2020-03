BRIEF-Conmed Expects Organic Constant Currency Revenue Growth For Q1 To Be In Range Of 2% To 4%

March 10 (Reuters) - Conmed Corp:

* CONMED CORPORATION PROVIDES UPDATED FIRST QUARTER REVENUE EXPECTATIONS TO REFLECT ANTICIPATED IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CONMED CORP - NOW EXPECTS ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH FOR Q1 OF 2020 TO BE IN RANGE OF 2% TO 4%

* CONMED CORP - AT THIS TIME, COMPANY IS NOT UPDATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* CONMED CORP - NOW ANTICIPATES CO’S Q1 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE WILL BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* CONMED CORP - FAVORABLE ADJUSTMENT IN EXPECTED Q1 2020 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO HELP OFFSET FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19