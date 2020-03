BRIEF-Connect Group Says Core Trading Across Group Remains Relatively Robust

March 18 (Reuters) - Connect Group PLC:

* CONNECT GROUP PLC - CORE TRADING ACROSS GROUP REMAINS RELATIVELY ROBUST DESPITE CONSIDERABLE DISRUPTION TO UK ECONOMY AT PRESENT

* CONNECT GROUP PLC - EXPECTS IMPACT ON PROFIT IN H2 2020 OF POSTPONING EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TO BE IN REGION OF £1.0M TO £1.5M

* CONNECT GROUP PLC - GROUP’S AIRLINE AND TRAVEL SUPPLY BUSINESS (DAWSON MEDIA DIRECT / DMD) HAS SEEN A MARKED SOFTENING OF DEMAND FROM ITS CLIENTS

* CONNECT GROUP - CURRENT EXPECTATIONS ARE DMD WILL BE AT OR AROUND BREAKEVEN IN H2 2020, REPRESENTING REDUCTION IN FY PROFIT OF AROUND £1M

* CONNECT GROUP PLC - REDUCTION IN BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS FOR FY2020 FULL YEAR ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN £2M AND £2.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: