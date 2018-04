BRIEF-Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt Of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal From Eversource Energy

April 19 (Reuters) - Connecticut Water Service Inc:

* CONNECTICUT WATER CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL FROM EVERSOURCE ENERGY

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - CONNECTICUT WATER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS “CAREFULLY” REVIEWED EVERSOURCE’S UNSOLICITED ACQUISITION PROPOSAL

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - PRELIMINARY S-4 PROXY AND REGISTRATION STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH SJW GROUP MERGER TO BE FILED SHORTLY

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL

* CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE - BOARD CONTINUES TO UNANIMOUSLY BELIEVE THAT MERGER WITH SJW GROUP IS IN BEST INTEREST OF ALL CONNECTICUT WATER SHAREHOLDERS